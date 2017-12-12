Soldier of Armenian army kills his comrade

https://report.az/storage/news/0f1aa71de1ae4183f43aeb6973bfa9dc/113d7a26-3537-48cf-933a-25f8dec7f023_292.jpg
Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of Armenian army has killed his comrade.
Report informs referring to the news.am, the incident registered in the occupied territory of Qarabag, December 11 at 19:30.
The soldier fired automatic rifle and killed him.
The killed soldier was born in 1996 and his name is Narek Marzpetuni Adibekyan.
The investigation is underway.
News DepartmentNews Author