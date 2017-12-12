 Top
    Soldier of Armenian army kills his comrade

    The investigation is underway

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of Armenian army has killed his comrade.

    Report informs referring to the news.am, the incident registered in the occupied territory of Qarabag, December 11 at 19:30.

    The soldier fired automatic rifle and killed him.

    The killed soldier was born in 1996 and his name is Narek Marzpetuni Adibekyan.

    The investigation is underway.

