Soldier of Armenian army kills his comrade

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of Armenian army has killed his comrade.

Report informs referring to the news.am, the incident registered in the occupied territory of Qarabag, December 11 at 19:30.

The soldier fired automatic rifle and killed him.

The killed soldier was born in 1996 and his name is Narek Marzpetuni Adibekyan.

The investigation is underway.