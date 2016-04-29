Siyavush Novruzov: 'List of captured Azerbaijanis should be sent to the UN, Interpol'

Baku. 29 April.REPORT.AZ/ 'Today propaganda by the Azerbaijani media regarding forced labor of children human trafficking victims is very weak'.

Report informs, Chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations of the Milli Majlis (National Parliament), Deputy Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Siyavush Novruzov said at today's plenary meeting during the discussion of 2015 annual report of the Azerbaijan's national coordinator for combating trafficking in human beings.

According to the committee chairman, the media posts a few articles on these problems: 'Also television channels should increase such type of social videos. Spreading such information should be preferred than cookery shows'.

NAP Deputy Executive Secretary recalled that earlier, media has posted information regarding sale of internals of the Azerbaijanis, captured by Armenians: 'I propose to make list of these persons and send to the UN, Interpol and other international organizations, thus, to further strengthen finding them. However, the State Commission on Prisoners of War Hostages and Missing persons deals with this issue, but I think that majority of the missing persons have become victims of human trafficking. Therefore, we should take steps to launch criminal cases in the international court that such cases not be repeated in the future'.