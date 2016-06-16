Secretary of State Commission: "Works with international organizations to free Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev underway"

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Works with international organizations to free Azerbaijani hostages in Kelbajar Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev are continuing."

Report informs, Secretary of the State Commission on Hostages, Ismail Akhundov said at hearings in Milli Majlis related to the Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan, June 18.

He noted that this issue is in the spotlight of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

I. Akhundov said the State Commission proposed International Committee of the Red Cross to prepare the draft agreement on immediate release of detainees and prisoners and hostages in the future and submit to both sides: "Currently, consultations are underway in this regard by the International Committee of the Red Cross."