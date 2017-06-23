 Top
    Secretary-General: UN stands ready to support efforts to re-engage in Karabakh conflict talks

    Guterres: UN shares co-chairs' concern over recent cease-fire violations

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN shares OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' concern over the recent cease-fire violations in the Line of Contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

    Report informs, statement by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres states.

    "We echo their appeal to the parties to avoid further escalation and to consider measures that would reduce tensions.

    We also join the Co-Chairs' in urging the parties to re-engage in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with political will. The United Nations stands ready to support such efforts if needed", statement says. 

