Secretary General: Karabakh conflict settlement to be discussed at OSCE foreign ministers meeting in Milan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to create a favorable atmosphere for constructive and coordinated talks between the parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said.

Report informs that he was speaking at the briefing by results of the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"There is an established format of the conflict settlement in Nagorno-Karabah. It is represented by three co-chairs of the Minsk Group. While we are speaking here, they are visiting the region. I think the meeting in Dushanbe, which will help rebuild trust between all the representatives, was very successful. I do hope that the OSCE council of foreign ministers in Milan will allow us to express our support to the mediation efforts of the co-chairs and urge all parties to find a political will to promote the resolution of the issue," Greminger said.

He noted that now the parties to the conflict need to work constructively to avoid 'escalating the rhetoric and to reduce tension on the line of contact'.

The OSCE Secretary General also pointed to the importance of creating the necessary atmosphere that would promote constructive and coordinated negotiations between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Such an atmosphere is extremely important for the parties to make uneasy compromises to attain durable and comprehensive peace," Greminger said.

Notably, the session of the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE member-states is due in Milan on December 6-7.