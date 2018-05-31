Second migration begins to Jojug Marjanli, displaced people return their homes

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/fcfb26b90cf4b8063c28bfb15c343ed3/38691a1a-199c-4227-b79b-897ecfb133ce_292.jpg

Jabrayil. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The second migration to the village of Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil region,liberated from the Armenian occupation, has started.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, 100 houses have been built in the second phase.

Displaced people who are from Jojug Marjanli village and temporarily settled in Baku, are moved to those houses.

Notably, according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, more than 100 individual houses were built in Jojug Marjanli. There is a 50-seat kindergarten, administrative building, a medical center and a club-community center, a post office and other necessary infrastructure facilities. 14 of these houses built on 17 hectares are with one bedroom, 38 with two-bedroom, 36 with three-bedroom and 12 with four-bedroom. 0.10 hectares of land was allocated for each family. Asphalt pavement was installed on the roads, electricity, water and gas lines were laid. All conditions have been created for residents to live in the settlement, which has all infrastructure.