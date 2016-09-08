Russian FM met with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group in Moscow

© Courtesy İmage https://report.az/storage/news/d0a6dc8acec9138d61a46a053b31c21b/beeb91c7-7862-46b1-866b-ceae921d69f4_292.jpg

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 8 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), James Warlick (USA) and Pierre Andrieu (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Charperson-in-Office on Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting discussed topical issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, including the implementation of agreements reached at the meetings of the Presidents in Vienna on May 16 and St. Petersburg on June 20, as well as current situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border and on the line of contact.