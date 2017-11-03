Russian FM: Important to use OSCE potential for solving Karabakh conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/962e3655d4d9ef118aad2b868722ff28/911842b3-4fb3-491c-8988-a4c204a381db_292.jpg© Report/ Firi Salim
Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It’s important to use potential of the OSCE to help resolve the crisis, above all, in Ukraine, Transnistria and in the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.
Report informs referring to TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.
Lavrov said such an approach would release the OSCE’s huge potential in making collective decisions to resolve common problems.
News DepartmentNews Author