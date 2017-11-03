 Top
    Russian FM: Important to use OSCE potential for solving Karabakh conflict

    Sergei Lavrov met with Thomas Greminger in Moscow
    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It’s important to use potential of the OSCE to help resolve the crisis, above all, in Ukraine, Transnistria and in the Nagorno-Karabakh  problem.

    Report informs referring to TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.

    Lavrov said such an approach would release the OSCE’s huge potential in making collective decisions to resolve common problems.

