Russian FM: Important to use OSCE potential for solving Karabakh conflict

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ “It’s important to use potential of the OSCE to help resolve the crisis, above all, in Ukraine, Transnistria and in the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Report informs referring to TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a meeting with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.

Lavrov said such an approach would release the OSCE’s huge potential in making collective decisions to resolve common problems.

