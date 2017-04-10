Russian branch of International Society for Human Rights joins “Armenia Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian branch of the International Society for Human Rights joined “ArmeniaAzerbaijan Platform for Peace” President of Russian branch of the International Society for Human Rights Vladimir Novitsky made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”. Report informs citing the press service of platform, the statement says: “I want Peace and Unity rather than war and revenge. Therefore, I call upon everyone to put weapons aside! That’s why I would like to note the importance of peaceful solution of ArmeniaAzerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict, putting an end to human loss. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I perceive the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Armenian and Azerbaijani nations have had relations based on peace and brotherhood as a result of long tradition of coexistence. However, the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as a result of unresolved conflict. I to state it with regret. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. Living in peace and security is people’s supreme right. Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I hereby express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict.