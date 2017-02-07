 Top
    Russian and Iranian presidents to discuss Karabakh conflict in Moscow

    Hassan Rouhani will pay a visit to Russia

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Jhagaryan said.

    According to him, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Russia at the end of March this year.

    "Of course, regional issues such as situation in Afghanistan, issues related to the Caspian Sea, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be in the focus of attention during the visit", the ambassador said.  

