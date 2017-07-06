Representatives of foreign media visit Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign and Defense Ministries, General Prosecutor’s Office and Fuzuli District Executive Power organized visit of foreign military attaches accredited to Azerbaijan and representatives of foreign media to the village of Alkhanli of Fuzuli district.

Report informs, representatives of TRT, Ihlas News Agency, MIR TV, Associated Press, RIA Novosti, Voice of America, Interfax, BBC and other media outlets are among the visitors.

Military representatives of US, Russia, Pakistan, China, Korea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Belarus and diplomats of German embassy in Azerbaijan attend the visit.

They will become familiar the site where Allahverdiyeva Sahiba and her granddaughter two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva were killed as Armenians shelled the village of Alkhanli.

They will be given detailed information about the incident.