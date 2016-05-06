Raqub Mammadov: "Over 100 shells fall into frontline villages every night"

Agdam. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "People living in frontline villages are in danger. But villages are protected and Armenians must know that, no matter how dangerous it is, people will not take a step back."

According to the information of Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency, Chief of Agdam District Executive Power Raqub Mammadov said to representatives of the diplomatic corps,accredited in Azerbaijan.

Chief Executive stressed that the Armenian armed forces fire on frontline settlements every night using heavy weapons: "Starting from 10 o'clock evening until 6 o'clock in the morning more than 100 shells falling into these areas. In the settlements closer to the line of contact in the evening children, women, sick and the elderly sent to home of relatives in villages. Despite how difficult it is, these people return to their homes in the morning and do their daily farm work. There are 21 villages of Aghdam in frontline, where over 20 thousand people live in these villages."

Today, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps,accredited in Azerbaijan, to Aghdam and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan.