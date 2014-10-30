​Psaki: US encourages sides to take constructive steps to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The US continues to encourage the sides to take constructive steps to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict." Report informs, this was stated by the US State Department Spokesperson Jen Psaki on the briefing on October 29.

She noted that the conflicting parties "can build on the monumentum generated during the President's three meetings this year by adopting measures that builds trust and confidence, and certainly that can be done through dialogue".

Jen Psaki recalled that US Secretary Kerry had had meetings on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the NATO summit in Wales.

She urged the conflicting parties to enter into "genuine negotiations to advance a peaceful and lasting settlement to the conflict."

State Department Spokesman stressed that the US supported the resolution of the conflict through peaceful dialogue.