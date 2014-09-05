​Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France will meet in the near future

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ A trilateral meeting among the Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and France Francois Hollande is planned for the near future. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the press service of the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the basis of talks of Sargsyan and Hollande held in Wales on September 4.

"During the meeting, Sargsyan and Hollande raised a number of issues of mutual interest, discussed the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and touched the upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France arranged at the initiative of the French side". The exact date of the meeting is not mentioned.

Earlier, the meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country was held in Sochi on August 10. The presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the US Secretary of State John Kerry met in the framework of NATO summit in Wales on September 4.