President of Azerbaijan received new U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Press service of the President of Azerbaijan has reported

7 October, 2017 11:53

https://report.az/storage/news/4abe5bc0e12297d16289fbe609c55ecf/43e5a72d-6ec7-41bb-b592-187c76261db9_292.jpg Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received new U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer. Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan has reported.