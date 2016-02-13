 Top
    President of Azerbaijan discusses settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Foreign Minister of Germany

    The meeting was held within the framework of the Munich Security Conference

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, OSCE Chairperson-in-office Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the framework of the Munich Security Conference. Report informs referring to the press service of the German Foreign Ministry, during the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the framework of the OSCE, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, energy cooperation and other bilateral  issues.

