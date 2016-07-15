​Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visits Nagorno-Karabakh

https://report.az/storage/news/59c55a48e62990457c7709a65ac8bb73/09c2264d-fee9-49ea-97c1-cde59665c48d_292.jpg
Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visited Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Report informs, Armenian mass media wrote.
According to information, Andrzej Kasprzyk met with Bako Sahakyan, the head of the Armenian separatists in the occupied Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh. They discussed the situation on the contact line.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author