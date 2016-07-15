​Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visits Nagorno-Karabakh

Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation along the contact line with the head of separatists

15 July, 2016 10:58

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visited Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region. Report informs, Armenian mass media wrote. According to information, Andrzej Kasprzyk met with Bako Sahakyan, the head of the Armenian separatists in the occupied Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh. They discussed the situation on the contact line.