Perinçek: Conflicts settlement in South Caucasus possible only with joint efforts of Turkey, Russia and Iran

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey, Russia and Iran should unite to reduce the influence of the West in the South Caucasus region.

Report informs, Turkish political scientist, historian Mehmet Perinçek has said.

"I think that the rapprochement between Turkey, Russia and Iran is a necessity. The settlement of conflicts in the South Caucasus region is possible only if the efforts of these states are united. As this region is trying to destabilize Western countries, Turkey, Russia and Iran need to unite to counteract such attempts", Mehmet Perinçek said.

In his opinion, cooperation between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syrian conflict is an important example for the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, since influence of West in this matter was abolished.