PACE President: We ready to support any activity aimed at Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement - EXCLUSIVE

Strasbourg. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "My attitude to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict coincides with the position of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). PACE respects the role of international organizations in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the role of the United Nations and the OSCE Minks Group".

The President-elect of PACE Michele Nicoletti told the Western bureau of Report News Agency.

He noted that the PACE is ready to support any activity aimed at peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "I hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be solved peacefully soon".

Nicoletti also touched upon the activities of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE. He underlined that Azerbaijani MPs demonstrate high activity within the Parliamentary Assembly: “Members of the Azerbaijani delegation are very active in preparing reports for PACE and I highly appreciate their work. We operate in the form of close dialogue with members of the Azerbaijani delegation".