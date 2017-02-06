 Top
    OSCE will hold next monitoring on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk will carry out exercise from territory of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ On 7 February 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in Fuzuli region.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

