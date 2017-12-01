OSCE PA Vice-President: Karabakh problem is being discussed in all sessions

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/754691b883a2ab85a2a2f5b475baba58/c0031095-60f6-4a4c-9211-883e2bc37ae3_292.jpg

Moscow. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ “We planned to invite the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to the winter session which will be held in Vienna”, the OSCE PA Vice-President Azay Guliyev told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

He said that Karabakh problem is being discussed in all sessions of the Assembly.

“Every time we offer new initiatives. We planned to invite the ambassadors of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to the winter session which will be held in Vienna. This issue is being discussed now. Karabakh conflict is always on the agenda of our delegation and we will return again to this issue”, added Guliyev.

He also said the observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly may be invited to the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan in 2018.

“It is early yet to speak about that but such possibility is being reviewed,” added parliamentarian.