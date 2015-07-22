 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops ends

    The monitoring ended without incident

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ OSCEheld monitoring on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on July 22.

    Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    According to the report, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, monitoring was held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Terter region today.

    Monitoring ended without incidents.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi