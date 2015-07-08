OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops ends without incidents

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE held monitoring on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, monitoring was held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fizuli region today.

Monitoring ended without incidents.