OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement on results of visit to region

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) issued statement on the results of the visit to the region.

Report informs the purpose of this visit was to finalize preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, including its agenda

“Both Presidents confirmed their readiness to reengage in negotiations with the purpose of reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict”, said in a statement.

Notably, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs held meetings in Yerevan on October 6 and in Baku on October 7.