    OSCE ministerial meeting will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Austria's chairmanship of organization ends soon

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of more than 40 OSCE member states will meet today at the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

    Report informs, the meeting will focus on the settlement of military conflicts, fight against terrorism, arms control, also ending of Austria's chairmanship of the organization this year and passing to Italy on January 1, 2018.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will also attend the meeting.

    The issues of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria, as well Ukraine conflicts will be in the focus of attention at the OSCE Headquarters, December 7-8.

