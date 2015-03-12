 Top
    Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk group to hold consultations in Minsk

    James Warlick will arrive in the capital of Belarus today

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT. AZ / Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will hold consultations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Minsk. Report informs, Co-chair of OSCE MG from US James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

    He noted that, today will arrive in Minsk, where to join the rest of his colleagues to consult on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland and Turkey, parties to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as three co-chair countries, the US, France and Russia included in the Minsk Group.

