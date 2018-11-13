OSCE MG co-chairs invite Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet in Milan

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will take part in the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 6, Report informs citing Armenian press.

"Mnatsakanyan will take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan on December 6-7. The co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group proposed to hold a meeting within the framework of the meeting. As soon as the meeting is approved, the public will be notified," Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said at a briefing.

Notably, OSCE Minsk group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephan Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) paid a visit to the region on October 29-November 2.