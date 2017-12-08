OSCE MG Co-Chair countries issue joint statement on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries - Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and French Permanent Representative Veronique Roger-Lacan, who are in Vienna to attend the 24th OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting, have issued a statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, the statement says: “On the occasion of the OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, we the Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries - Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and French Permanent Representative Veronique Roger-Lacan - remain united in our commitment to mediating a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act.

We welcome the resumption of high-level dialogue between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva on 16 October, as well as the meeting between their Foreign Ministers that took place 6 December in Vienna, under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.”