 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE MG Co-Chair: Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers to meet in December

    Igor Popov: Baku and Yerevan are ready to continue the dialogue on Karabakh at the highest level

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Yerevan have a fundamental desire to continue the dialogue on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the highest level, co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from Russia Igor Popov told journalists, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    "We hope that the foreign ministers of the two countries will meet next month to discuss key settlement issues and confidence-building measures that can be taken according to the development of the situation, taking into account the relationship between the leaders of the two countries. As a matter of principle we realized that there is a willingness to continue the dialogue at the highest level”, Popov said.

    Notably, earlier, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, at a briefing in Moscow, said that the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is planned to be discussed at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 6-7 in Milan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi