OSCE holds ceasefire monitoring on Azerbaijan and Armenia state border

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Qazakh region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 12, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring from the other side of the border.