OSCE CiO: Necessary to achieve sustainable solution to Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to achieve sustainable solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Italy Angelino Alfano said at a press conference in Moscow after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

He noted that the settlement of this conflict was discussed at today's meeting and stressed the role of Russia, as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, in this matter.

Alfano noted that the conflict should be settled peacefully by negotiations on the basis of Madrid principles.