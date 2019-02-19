OSCE Chairman-in-office and Russian FM mull Karabakh settlement

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno Karabakh settlement was discussed during the meeting of Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with his Slovak counterpart, OSCE Chairman-in-office Miroslav Lajčák in Moscow, Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the meeting.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, during the meeting the sides discussed the priorities of the OSCE in 2019, in particular the activities of the Contact group on the settlement of the situation in the South-East of Ukraine, the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the conflict in Transnistria and the fight against common threats to all member-states of the organization, such as international terrorism and drug trafficking.