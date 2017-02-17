Number of missing persons, captives and freed hostages in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons registered 3868 missing persons and 1437 freed captives and hostages so far”.

Report informs, specialist of State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Naila Dadashova told during discussions on “From Karadagli to Khojali” topic at “Discussion Club” jointly organized by State Commission and “1905.az” portal, one of resources of Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan.

According to her, among missing persons 3123 are military servicemen, 745 are civilians: “Civilians include 62 children (42 boys, 20 girls), 262 women, 302 elderlies (150 men, 152 women). 591 of 873 persons registered as war prisoners are military servicemen, while 282 persons are civilians, including 29 children (22 boys, 7 girls), 99 women, 112 elderlies (49 men, 63 women)”.

N Dadashova noted that during past period, 1437 captives and hostages were freed: “Among them 351 persons are military servicemen, 1086 persons are civilians. Civilians include 210 children (136 boys, 74 girls), 342 women, 285 elderlies (177 men, 108 women). Moreover, International Red Cross Committee registered 3773 missing persons from Azerbaijani side, 780 – from Armenian side”.