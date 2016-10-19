Next ceasefire monitoring will be conducted on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ On 20 October 2016, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near to the village of Ashagy Abdurakhmanly (Fizuli region).

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) LTC Alexander Nepokrytykh will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle, Peter Svedberg and the representative of the HLPG Major Christian Hirsch will carry out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.