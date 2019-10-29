French Expert: Negotiations between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders promise progress

"Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved peacefully" Jean-Christophe Bas is the CEO and Executive Board Chairman of the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute told French Bureau of Report.

According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan should achieve to create a bridge through dialogue. "I was born in the Alsace region of France, which is the border region with Germany. Both France and Germany have become major partners in Europe after the brutal wars between the two countries. There is no conflict that cannot be resolved through desire and dialogue. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved peacefully."

The French expert said he appreciated recent talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on building peace. "However, the people of the two countries should come together to make peace talks stable. Official negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders promise positive progress, however in our modern times we need more to bring the people together. Peace and dialogue should be brought together by associations, youth organizations, public organizations, through cultural ties, sports and other activities: Young people, athletes, cultural figures, bloggers from both nations should create a bridge to achieve peace between the two nations. "