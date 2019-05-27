Mammadyarov: If Armenia wants to resolve the conflict, it should take practical steps in this direction

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/fc224838c5fe355984a187ed3672a958/a7308411-96df-4d4e-bcf3-66e5a30adfde_292.jpg

"Azerbaijan is a party unequivocally interested in the soonest resolution of the conflict. And we still continue to pin our hopes on its settlement through negotiations," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with Kommersant.

"I think that the Armenian side must be interested in this. After all, delaying the conflict has brought innumerable human suffering to the people of Armenia. Occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan throughout all these years did not bring any tangible dividends to Armenia. In contrast, this led to an increase in the level of poverty, unemployment, outflow of the population from the country and other manifestations of the crisis.

"If the Armenian side pursues the goals of resolving the conflict, then it should demonstrate the political will and practical steps in this direction more clearly and without unnecessary delay

"For our part, we will strongly welcome this approach, which should not only be declared, but also implemented, " Mammadyarov said.