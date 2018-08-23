MFA: Russia is in constant contact with parties to Karabakh conflict in various formats

https://report.az/storage/news/c3fa751a42f186836cd756674baac031/623b0032-de60-489c-a545-d2740e11287c_292.jpg
Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia continues its mediation mission to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.
According to her, the Russian side is in constant contact with the parties to the conflict in various formats. Answering a question about possible meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in the near future, M. Zakharova said if there would be "we would inform”.
