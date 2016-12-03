Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: We always support Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 3 December.REPORT.AZ/ We always support Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said after the meeting with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

He added that Turkey is ready to provide any necessary assistance in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group: "We exchanged information with Sergei Lavrov related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Alanya. In the meeting, we stated that the conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Recent deceleration is observed in the settlement process. However, we support steps by Russia, taken recently."

Speaking about the coup attempt of the FETÖ terror organization in Turkey, M.Çavuşoğlu said that this organization is very dangerous: "I'd like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support. We will never forget this support by Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow, joy is our joy."

M.Çavuşoğlu also added that the issue on regional tripartite meetings was discussed, too: "We discussed the documents, to be signed for the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Council."

Turkish Minister expressed his support for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy, urged Turkish companies to be active in this field.