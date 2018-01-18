Meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia starts in Krakow

Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia Eduard Nalbandyan has started in Krakow, Poland.

Report informs rthe meeting is being held with the participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

During the meeting the sides will discuss the further steps on settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Azerbaijan stands for substantive and logical talks for settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict,”-head of press-service of Azerbaijan MFA Hikmat Hajiyev posted on Twitter.

Earlier minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (USA), Stéphane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russian Federation).

The previous meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna on December 7.