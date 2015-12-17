Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents will meet in Switzerland

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will be held in Bern, Switzerland, December 19.

Report informs, the Armenian media writes citing the press service of the Armenian President.

"On December 18, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Bern (Switzerland), where on December 19 under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev", information says.