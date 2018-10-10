Lebedev: Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Dushanbe reduced tensions in Karabakh

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The face-to-face meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the last CIS summit in Dushanbe has reduced tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs citing the Interfax that the due statement came from Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee and Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev speaking to journalists in Minsk.

“The results are obvious - now the tension has somewhat decreased in the conflict region,” Lebedev noted.

He also expressed the hope that "this first meaningful contact" of the leaders of the two states will continue and will give positive results for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On the sidelines of the CIS summit in Dushanbe, on September 28, a conversation took place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.