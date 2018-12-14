Lavrov: Russia will do everything possible to achieve compromises on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani side is sincerely determined to continue talks on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists.

According to Report, the Russian Foreign Minister reminded that earlier he had had an 'extensive, detailed conversation' with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Lavrov said that the Azerbaijani side is sincerely determined to resume and continue talks on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"As a close partner of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group state, Russia will do everything possible to create conditions in terms of achieving compromises (on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Ed.). It will seek to find creative ideas that will help form the basis for settlement," Lavrov added.

He voiced hope that official Yerevan will be ready to continue active contacts on achieving compromises (on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict) following the elections in Armenia and formation of the government.