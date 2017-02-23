 Top
    'Khojaly genocide' book published in Hungarian

    Book will be distributed among Hungarian MPs, representatives of media and non-governmental organizations

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ In regard with the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani Embassy to Hungary has published "The Khojaly genocide" book by Doctor of Historical Sciences, former Azerbaijani MP Havva Mammadova, in Hungarian.

    Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Hungary.

    According to information, being translated into several languages so far, the work reflects all the horrors of human tragedy in the historical town of Azerbaijan in February of 1992.

    The book includes numerous illustrative materials, demonstrating full list of Khojaly victims and Armenian atrocities.

    All the printing will be distributed among Hungarian MPs, representatives of media and non-governmental organizations, libraries and other well-known public and political figures. 

