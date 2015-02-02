Issues of stability in South Caucasus discussed in Washington

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia sells weapons to both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs referring to news.am, it was stated by experts of the American Foreign Policy Council, Stephen Blank, speaking at the conference The safety and energy issues in the South Caucasus after the Ukraine, organized by the Kennan Institute in Washington.

According to American experts, Russia is not interested in resolving the Karabakh conflict.

Keeping the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict unresolved, but frozen is in favor of Moscow, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Jeffrey Mankoff thinks. He noted that Russia sends a strong message to Armenia that it is the only guarantor of security.

The experts also criticized the passive role of official Washington in the South Caucasus. According to them, the passivity of the US is seen as a weakness in the Caucasus. Indifference of US to the South Caucasus countries in the region will be perceived as evidence of America's weakness, which leads to strengthening the position of Russia and Iran in the region, and meanwhile, the stability in the South Caucasus is essential to US security, the expert of the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin says.