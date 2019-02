Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully through negotiations," Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade said at a press briefing.

"This conflict harms the interests of all countries of the region. This is an old wound. There were a lot of meetings and negotiations. We oppose the flaming up and repetition of conflicts in the region," the Iranian ambassador said.