Ilham Aliyev: Flag of Azerbaijan waves today in Lalatapa and Agdara and will wave in Shusha and Khankendi

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The flag of Azerbaijan waves today in Lalatapa and Agdara and it will wave in Shusha and Khankendi”, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the speech at the national celebration on the occasion of Novruz, Report informs.

President noted that, the main issue of Azerbaijan's foreign policy is Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: “Unfortunately, there are no major developments towards the solution of this issue. I repeatedly said the reasons for this. Armenia does not want peace, but wants to maintain the status quo and not to liberate occupied territories. Therefore, we and international community, mediators must put pressure on them.There is no other way.Since now Armenia is trying to boycott talks, it is putting itself in a situation of isolation.

Mediators, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group openly declare that soon substantive negotiations must be resumed. Therefore, I believe that, sooner Armenia realizes that it will not be able to retain the occupied territories under occupation, the better it will be for it. We will not accept this situation. We increase our strength.We are strengthening our military forces, political, as well as international positions."