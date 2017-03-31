President Ilham Aliyev: April battles proved strong power of Azerbaijani state, people and army

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ “April battles is our glorious military victory showing the power of our state, people and army. Today, the Azerbaijani flag is waving in the liberated territories of Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Aghdara districts, and these territories were retaken during the April battles. These battles showed that the Azerbaijani people and state will never reconcile with the occupation and will restore their territorial integrity at any cost", Report informs, said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he received a group of servicemen on the anniversary of the April victories of the Azerbaijani army.

The head of state noted that April battles “showed the professionalism of our army as well”. “By conducting a counter-attack from the unfavorable positions our armed forces took the strategic positions. Today, these strategic heights and positions, and the liberated territories allow us to take full control of the situation on the contact line and take any measures we want.”

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the April battles must be included in military textbooks.

"In terms of both professionalism and patriotism, the April battles once again showed the heroism of the Azerbaijani people. They once again showed that we will not reconcile with this situation, that unity of the people and the government has been excellently ensured and is strengthening in Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev added.