​ICRC representatives visited Azerbaijani hostages

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The mission representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited the Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijani hostages in Kelbajar Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, Report informs citing ArmToday.

According to the mission, their eighth visit was held on January 16. During the visit, the ICRC exchanged Red Cross messages.

Earlier, in July 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Askerov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were captured by Armenian servicemen in Kelbajar and Hasan Hasanov was shot.