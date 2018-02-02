 Top
    Hikmet Hajiyev: Co-chairs will visit Azerbaijan on February 6

    Official meetings will be held on February 7
    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan on February 6. They will hold the official meetings on February 7.

    Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev told Report.

    "Within the framework of the visit, discussions will continue on intensive negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict settlement," Hajiyev said.

