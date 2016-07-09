 Top
    French and Armenian Presidents discussed Karabakh settlement

    Francois Hollande and Serzh Sargsyan discussed Karabakh settlement at Warsaw NATO summit

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and France Francois Hollande have discussed Karabakh settlement at Warsaw NATO summit.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, press service of the Head of Armenian state declares.

    The Presidents of Armenia and France stressed importance of unconditional implementation of the provisions set forth in the statements made during Vienna and St. Petersburg meetings.

    The presidents exchanged views on the prospects for progress in the negotiation process. 

